Rio Tinto did not take “lightly” a decision to contact regulators about a $10.5m payment made to a French consultant for work on a vast iron ore project in Guinea, according to its chief executive, who says any investigation may take years to complete.

In an internal memo seen by the Financial Times, Jean-Sébastien Jacques said the company had taken “this situation very seriously” since an email exchange discussing the payment made in 2011 to Francois de Combret was leaked online, writes Neil Hume.

“The day I was made aware of a potential issue we launched an investigation,” said Mr Jacques in the memo. “The investigation has been carried out with the support of external lawyers and has involved a significant data collection and review exercise.”

“Based on the available findings, we took the decision to inform the relevant US, UK and Australian authorities. It wasn’t a decision we took lightly. We will fully co-operate with the authorities. Their investigations may take several years,” added Mr Jacques, who became CEO in July.

The board of the Anglo-Australian mining company is meeting today to discuss the payments and the future of Alan Davies, the executive in charge of the Simandou project in 2011.

He was suspended last week. At the same time, Debra Valentine, the head of legal and regulatory affairs, stepped down. The internal review was carried out by US law-firm Kirkland & Ellis. Mr Davies and Ms Valentine were not immediately available to comment.

The leaked emails, from May 2011, show Mr Davies and two former Rio executives debating the payment of $10.5m to Mr de Combret in light of his “very unique and irreplaceable services and closeness to the president” of Guinea.

Mr de Combret is a former banker who also served as an adviser to Valéry Giscard d’Estaing during his time as French president.

A month before the email exchange, Rio paid $700m to the then new government in Guinea of president Alpha Condé to secure its claims over the remaining half of the $20bn project.

Regarded as one of the best undeveloped iron ore deposits in the world, Simandou has been at the subject of bitter struggles between some of the world’s most powerful mining companies and investors.

Rio finally exited the project last month, handing control of Simandou to its partner China’s Chinalco. Under the proposed deal, Rio will receive between $1.1bn and $1.3bn but only if the deposit, estimated to hold 2bn tonnes of iron ore, a key steel-making ingredient, is ever developed,

“I am fully aware that this week’s announcement re Simandou came as a surprise and many people across RT [Rio Tinto] are still shell-shocked,” Mr Jacques wrote in his memo.

“We are facing a very challenging situation where the RT organisation would like to better understand what has happened, and at the same time we are constrained in what we can share due to the fact the matter is with the US, UK and Australian agencies. Some of you may not be aware but once the regulators are alerted we can not freely share much information. This means we can’t comment in any way on the details.”