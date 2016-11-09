Amid the market bloodbath, gold shines.

The precious metal surged as much as 4.8 per cent to $1,337.38 a troy ounce before slightly paring those gains to trade 4 per cent higher as Republicans made a strong showing at the polls. That left gold poised for its biggest gain since after the Brexit vote, when it climbed 4.7 per cent.

Investors had gone in to the election expecting a victory by Mrs Clinton. Indeed, gold had slumped 2.3 per cent over Monday and Tuesday in a risk-on trade. But with Republican nominee Donald Trump maintained an electoral college lead, that is reversing fast.

A flight to safety and collapsing expectations for the Fed to lift interest rates next month helped lift the precious metal, which offers no yield.