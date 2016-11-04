After eight straight days of declines. what will it take today to stop Wall Street’s “Trump dump”, as persistent US election jitters threaten to hand the S&P 500 its longest losing streak in more than three decades?

Even the highly influential non-farm payrolls number, and its implications for a possible rate rise from the Federal Reserve, may not be enough to divert attention away Tuesday’s big vote. Investors discovered on Wednesday that the Fed’s growing comfort with a possible December rate rise failed to soothe market nerves as Hillary Clinton’s lead over Donald Trump was eroded.

The S&P 500 closed 0.4 per cent lower on Thursday, marking the longest losing streak since an eight-session slide to October 10, 2008, a period during which a number of major global central banks simultaneously cut interest rates in a bid to calm investors in the depths of the financial crisis. That said, the S&P 500 closed 11.6 per cent higher in the following session to end that losing run.

Futures tip the S&P 500 to open flat on Friday. Should the US equities benchmark notch up a decline today, it will record its longest losing streak since December 1980, which saw nine consecutive days of decline.

That would put this sell-off in more rarefied company than it is already. There have been only 12 instances when the S&P 500 has fallen for more than eight sessions in a row, according to Financial Times analysis of daily Bloomberg data going back to 1928.

The 2.9 per cent decline that began on October 25 is only the 14th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 has fallen by eight sessions (excluding losing streaks that lasted longer).

Economists on average forecast the US economy to have added 173,000 jobs in October and for the unemployment rate to tick down one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 per cent.