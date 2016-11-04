Johann Rupert is taking greater control at Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group he heads, as part of a sweeping reshuffle of its top management team triggered by a steep downturn in the sector.

Mr Rupert will have a beefed-up role as executive chairman under the changes announced on Friday, which will see Richard Lepeu and Gary Saage stepping down as chief executive and finance director.

The changes came as Richemont, whose brands include Cartier and Montblanc, reported a 43 per cent fall to €798m in operating profits in the six months to September. Sales were down 13 per cent at €5.1bn.

Mr Rupert said in a statement:

The changes we have proposed today will strengthen the Group’s ability to respond to the dynamic markets in which we operate, especially in the developing field of digital marketing and e-commerce.

Richemont warned in September that it expected operating profits in the half year to September to be 45 per cent lower than a year earlier. It said then that “the current negative environment as a whole is unlikely to reverse in the short term”.

Commenting on the first half, Mr Rupert said Richemont’s boutiques and online businesses had outperformed the wholesale business: