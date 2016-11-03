Credit Suisse boosted profits significantly more than expected in the third quarter as Switzerland’s second largest bank pushed ahead with cost cutting and expansion in Asia.

Adjusted pre-tax income rose by 13 per cent to SFr327m in the three months to the end of September. Analysts had expected a loss of SFr220m.

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive, said the results “confirm the positive trends that were visible in our second quarter results.”

Credit Suisse launched a strategic overhaul a year ago which has involved a push to expand its wealth management businesses in Asia and across emerging markets, as well as the shrinking its investment bank operations. But Mr Thiam has faced a series of headwinds, including internal opposition as well as turbulent global market conditions.

Credit Suisse said it had reduced leverage exposure at its “strategic resolution unit” which includes legacy businesses by $29bn, helping to boost its capital position. It reported SFr9.2bn in net new assets in wealth management in the third quarter.

But Mr Thiam struck a note of caution on the outlook.