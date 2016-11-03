China’s top economic planning agency reassured the market that China has plenty of coal in its stockpiles, as the state attempts to jawbone soaring coal prices into submission.

Chinese coal prices began a run-up in September that has alarmed the country’s state-owned power plants and steel mills. Metallurgical coal prices have almost tripled since April, eroding fragile steel margins. The state responded by ordering higher thermal coal output, write Lucy Hornby and Archie Zhang in Beijing.

Coal stockpiles have nearly doubled at the important Qinhuangdao port and are rising swiftly elsewhere after hitting a low in August, the National Development and Reform Commission said in its statement. “Some backbone coking coal enterprises have already begun cutting spot prices,” it added pointedly.

The two-month price surge has also claimed lives, as shuttered coal mines come back onstream. This week 33 miners died when gas exploded in a mine near the inland port city, Chongqing.

Government restrictions on the number of days a mine can operate, and transport bottlenecks due to rail repairs and police checks on trucks using highways have all contributed to the coal tightness, Wang Liqun, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association told a conference on Wednesday.

The rise in met coal has allowed speculators to push around Chinese futures market prices for coal, coking coal and iron ore, the so-called ferrous complex. Similar speculation on steel futures in January after steel prices overshot helped push up the ferrous complex through April, attracting retail investors even as funds exited.

“It is a tight fundamental market amplified by speculation,” said Henry Liu, research director at CEBM in Shanghai. “That’s why no-one takes on copper, there’s no fundamental tightness there.”