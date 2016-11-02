The High Court has ordered the government to speed up plans to meet EU air quality standards for the second time in 18 months.

The decision could lead to a crackdown on diesel vehicles in towns and cities across the UK, Pilita Clark reports.

Judge Garnham said ministers must bring in measures to comply with EU pollution rules “by the soonest date possible”.

The UK was originally due to meet the standards by 2010 but the original measures it brought in would have meant air quality in cities such as London would have continued to breach EU levels after 2025.

Wednesday’s decision is a victory for the ClientEarth environmental law firm, which has been trying to get the courts to force hastier action.

Judge Garnham criticised the government’s latest plan, published in December, saying the government “fell into error” by using overly optimistic modelling of how quickly emissions would fall.