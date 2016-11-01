US benchmark gasoline futures have spiked by 11 per cent overnight to $1.57 a gallon after an explosion on the Colonial Pipeline, the main conduit carrying fuel from the refining hub on the US Gulf coast to markets in the east.

RBOB gasoline futures, which are delivered into New York Harbor, gained as much as 13 per cent to $1.63 a gallon, before pairing the rise slightly in London trading, writes David Sheppard.

The spike in gasoline futures was providing some support to crude, which has come under pressure over concerns Opec is struggling to firm up an agreement to reduce supply ahead of its next official meeting on November 30.

Brent, the international crude benchmark, hit a one-month low below $48 a barrel on Monday but was up marginally on Tuesday at $48.64, gaining 0.1 per cent from its closing price.

The explosion on the Colonial Pipeline occurred after a contract crew working on the line in Alabama struck it with an industrial digger, the company said late on Monday. There was one fatality and five workers transported to hospital.

The pipeline can carry about 2.5m barrels a day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other products from the Gulf Coast refining hub to the biggest population centres on the US East Coast.

The line was previously shut down in September after a leak was discovered.