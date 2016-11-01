Thomson Reuters is to cut 2000 jobs across its global operations as part of a $200-$250m streamlining of the business.

A spokesman for Thomson Reuters confirmed chief executive Jim Smith had written to staff on Tuesday morning announcing the lay offs. The spokesman added that there would be “no net impact” on the Reuters newsroom.

The news and data provider employs more than 50,000 staff in more than 100 countries across the globe. The spokesman refused to go into more details about where the cuts would be implemented.

Mr Smith’s memo to staff came as the group announced revenues were largely flat at $2.7bn in the three months to the end of September.

“It is encouraging to see our continued progress flow through in the third-quarter numbers,” said Mr Smith, adding:

Our core subscription businesses are moving in the right direction, our cost controls are working and we are increasingly confident in our execution capability. That is why we are going to pick up the pace of our transformation efforts.

In July, Thomson Reuters announced it was narrowing its focus to its core financial business with the $3.55bn sale of a specialist science and intellectual property division to Canadian buyout group Onex and Baring Private Equity Asia.