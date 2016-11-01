There is a squeeze on orange juice.

On Tuesday, frozen orange juice prices jumped to $2.35 a pound on the ICE futures exchange – the highest on record – amid concerns about a supply shortage.

Last month, the US Department of Agriculture forecast that orange production in Florida, the country’s largest producer, would be down 14 per cent to its lowest level since the early 1960s, writes Emiko Terazono.

US citrus production has been hit by “greening”, a destructive bacterial disease spread by an insect.

“There has been a wave of buying,” said Jack Scoville at commodity brokers The Price Futures Group, who added “there’s a shortage of production in Florida.”

The frozen orange juice market has become increasingly speculative as trading volumes continue to decline. Consumers have been switching to fresh orange juice while also drinking less of it, said analysts.