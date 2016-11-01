BP said capital expenditure this year is expected to be lower than originally forecast, at $16bn, as the oil major continues to cut spending and costs to adjust to the climate of continued low oil prices.

BP has once again revised its capital expenditure guidance for 2016, from an original forecast of $17bn-$19bn, as it posted better-than-expected third quarter results and also announced that Nils Andersen, the former chief executive of AP Møller-Mærsk, had joined its board as a non-executive director.

Underlying replacement cost profit, analysts’ preferred earnings measure, came in at a forecast-beating $933m for the third quarter, down 48 per cent from $1.8bn a year earlier but this was an improvement on profits on the same measure of $720m in the second quarter. Analysts had expected profits in the region of $719m.

The dividend has been maintained at 10 cents a share.

The group expects capital expenditure in 2017 to be in a range of $15bn-$17bn, while it said it is continuing to make progress towards its goal of cash costs in 2017 being $7bn lower than in 2014.

Brian Gilvary, BP’s chief financial officer said:

We continue to make good progress in adapting to the challenging price and margin environment. We remain on track to rebalance organic cash flows next year at $50 to $55 a barrel, underpinned by continued strong operating reliability and momentum in resetting costs and capital spending. At the same time we are investing in the projects, businesses and options to deliver growth in the years ahead.

Brent crude prices have recovered more than 30 per cent this year, reaching a year’s high of $53.14 a barrel in October, after Opec agreed to curb oil production to support prices. But prices slipped yesterday as the market remains wary over how the producer group will be able to implement the cuts, agreed in Algiers in September. Opec’s next official meeting takes place at the end of this month.

BP said Brent prices averaged at $46 a barrel during its third quarter compared to $50 during the same three months in 2015, while gas prices outside the US “were also weaker”.

BP was earlier this year finally able to put the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster behind it, after the final major legal settlement related to the spill was approved by a US court in April. The settlement took BP’s bill for the disaster to $62bn. BP has sold $40bn of assets since 2010 to help meet the costs of compensation and the clean-up.

It said on Tuesday that cash proceeds from asset sales for the year to date, including the sale of part of its stake in Castrol India, were $2.7bn.

The group’s chief executive Bob Dudley is now seeking to focus on growth and is targeting 800,000 barrels of new production by 2020. BP highlighted a number of strategic developments in its third quarter results statement, including a further production-sharing agreement with China National Petroleum Corp for shale gas in China.

The FT’s Ed Crooks reported earlier this month that BP – which once branded itself “Beyond Petroleum” – is looking at making its first major investment in renewables for five years by the end of this year, by expanding its US wind power business.