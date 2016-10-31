General Electric is to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes, the oilfield services group, to create a global heavyweight in oilfield technology with combined annual revenues of around $32bn and operations in more than 120 countries.

News had broken before the weekend that GE was discussing potential partnerships – but not a full takeover – with Baker Hughes.

In a statement on Monday the two companies said Baker Hughes shareholders will a receive a special one-off cash dividend of $17.50 a share and will own 37.5 per cent of the new company. GE will own the remaining 62.5 per cent of the company, which will have dual headquarters, in Houston Texas as well as London.

GE’s chairman and chief executive, Jeff Immelt, will serve as chairman of the enlarged company’s board and Lorenzo Simonelli, president and chief executive of GE Oil & Gas will be chief executive.

The transaction is expected to lead to synergies of $1.6bn by 2020, which will predominantly be driven by cost-cuts but the statement added:

we believe that the new company is positioned for growth as the industry rebounds.

Mr Immelt said:

This transaction creates an industry leader, one that is ideally positioned to grow in any market. Oil & gas customers demand more productive solutions. This can only be achieved through technical innovation and service execution, the hallmarks of GE and Baker Hughes.

He added:

GE investors will benefit through ownership of a stronger business with substantial synergies and an improved competitive position. The transaction is expected to add approximately $.04 to GE EPS [earnings per share] in 2018, $.08 by 2020.

The deal is expected to close in the middle of next year and comes after Halliburton failed to buy Baker Hughes earlier this year, following objections from the US Department of Justice.