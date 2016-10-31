If Anglo American is having second thoughts about its shrink-to-survive plan because of the surprising rise in bulk commodity prices then its chief executive is not letting on.

In his keynote address to the LME Week Seminar in London, Mark Cutifani said the industry had to respond to changing demand patterns in emerging markets and reshape their businesses. For Anglo that means focusing on diamonds, platinum group metals and copper, write Neil Hume and Henry Sanderson.

“Anglo American is well suited and weighted toward these emerging demand patterns,” he said, referring to the growth of middle class in Asia and move toward more consumer led growth in China.

”We are the global leaders in diamonds and platinum group metals and we have a highly competitive position in copper. These are the businesses where we have a clear competitive advantage.”

Earlier this year Mr Cutifani announced a radical restructuring plan that would see the FTSE 100 mining company retreat from its diverse heritage and focus on just three commodities with supposedly brighter prospects: diamonds, platinum and copper.

He also pledged at least $3bn in asset sales this year to cut group net debt below $10bn and exit six commodities including iron ore and coal.

Even though Anglo is only half way towards its asset sale target, the miner’s share price has surged 272.35 per cent this year – the best performance in the FTSE 100 – because of the tailwind provided by the remarkable turnaround in bulk commodities.

Thermal coal, used to generate electricity in power stations, has doubled to $100 a tonne, while coking coal, a steel-making ingredient, has surged by more than 200 per cent to $240 a tonne. Iron ore has also rebounded on the back of stronger demand from China.

Without a hint of irony, Mr Cutifani said that the mining companies had been rescued time and again by a “timely uplift in prices” so much so that many have come to rely on this “get out of jail card”.

Of this year’s rally in bulk commodity prices, Mr Cutifani gave no predictions. “We will see where things settle,” he said.