UBS lifted adjusted profits by more than expected in the third quarter despite tough market conditions which the Swiss bank warned were unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted pre-tax profits were SFr 1.3bn in the three months to September, compared to SFr979m in the same period a year earlier, writes the FT’s Ralph Atkins. The consensus forecast of analysts had been for a rise to SFr 1.1bn.

However, net profits fell to SFr827m compared with SFr2.1bn in the same period a year earlier, when they had included a net tax benefit worth SFr1.3bn

Sergio Ermotti, chief executive, said the “strong performance” came despite “continued macroeconomic, geopolitical and market headwinds.”

But UBS remained gloomy about the outlook:

Underlying macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continued to contribute to client risk aversion and generally low transaction volumes. Lower than anticipated and negative interest rates still present considerable headwinds. These conditions are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

Since 2012, UBS has focused on building its businesses for managing the wealth of the world’s richest individuals and families. Adjusted profits in its wealth management division fell SFr55m to SFr643m but its wealth management Americas division reported a SFr80m increase to SFr367m.

UBS’s results following unexpectedly strong third-quarter performances reported earlier this week by European rivals Deutsche Bank and Barclays, which helped dispel some of the investor gloom surrounding the sector.