General Electric is in talks with Baker Hughes, the oilfield services group, about potential partnerships, but is not discussing a takeover, the company said on Thursday evening.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that GE, the largest US manufacturing company, was in talks to buy Baker Hughes, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, GE said that while it was in talks with Baker Hughes about possible alliances, and nothing had been concluded, “none of the options include an outright purchase.”

The talks with GE come after Halliburton failed in an attempt to buy Baker Hughes earlier this year, writes Ed Crooks, the FT’s US industry and energy editor.

The two companies agreed upon a deal valued at $38bn in November 2014, but Halliburton dropped its bid in May after the US Department of Justice filed a legal action to block it.

Baker Hughes declined to comment.

GE’s interest in Baker Hughes’ operations is a sign that it is prepared to reinforce its division providing products and services for the oil and gas industry, in spite of challenging industry conditions.

The stabilisation of the crude price at about $50 per barrel has helped restore some confidence after a severe downturn in the oil and gas industry in the past two years. Baker Hughes, Halliburton and other large oilfield services groups have stopped the large-scale job-cutting that began when oil prices started to fall in the second half of 2014.

However many industry executives say prices will need to rise further to drive a broad-based rebound in the industry.

GE built up its business in oil and gas with a series of acquisitions before the industry slump, and its earnings have been hit hard by the downturn. The division’s operating profits were down 43 per cent for the third quarter of 2016 compared to the equivalent period of last year.

Jeff Bornstein, GE’s chief financial officer, told the Financial Times last week that the slump in the oil industry had been much more severe than anyone had expected, and expressed caution about prospects for recovery.

“The North American onshore is improving, the rig count is rising,” he said. “Is that enough to suggest we are at the beginning of a turnaround? I don’t know.”

After the planned takeover by Halliburton collapsed, Baker Hughes faced pressure from investors to improve its performance. Early indications of its progress have been encouraging, and the company reported a loss for the third quarter that was smaller than analysts had expected.

Martin Craighead, chief executive, said last week the company expected “market conditions to remain challenging”, but was cutting costs, paying off debt and improving its service model and sales to be “positioning the company for growth.”