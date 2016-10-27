The British car industry’s reliance on exports increased significantly in September, the latest production figures show.

The number of cars made for the international market rose 5 per cent to 123,119, while those made for the UK fell by 10.6 per cent to 36,607, according to trade body the SMMT.

Between January and September the number of cars made for export grew 12 per cent, while production for the domestic market rose by only 5 per cent, writes Peter Campbell, Motor Industry Correspondent.

The trend, which has seen more than 1m cars made for export in the first nine months of the year, underlines how dependent British car plants are on sales overseas, and comes amid uncertainty over the trading conditions that the UK will face with the EU after Brexit.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said:

British-built cars are in demand across the world as demonstrated by the double digit growth in exports this year. The vast majority of cars manufactured here in the UK are destined for abroad and future growth will depend on securing our international competitiveness and the barrier-free access to major global markets.

Before the ballot in June, the British car industry was on track to produce a record number of vehicles, some 2m, by the end of the decade, driven by increased investment from international car makers including Nissan and Honda.

In the nine months to September, the UK has made 1.3m cars – 10.5 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier, the figures show.

Since the vote, Carlos Ghosn, the chief executive of Nissan, has said he would not invest in the UK unless the government offered assurances that the company would be compensated for any tariffs it eventually faced after Brexit.

Theresa May, the prime minister, has since given the company assurances that it will be shielded from the impact of Brexit in a move that has led other car makers to expect similar terms when they come to make investment decisions.

After the meeting, Mr Ghosn said he was “confident” the company would be able to invest in the UK, and a final decision on where the group will produce the next generation of its Qashqai SUV – currently made in Sunderland – will be taken next month.