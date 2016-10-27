Deutsche Borse has sold about one-third of its stake in Bats Global Markets for $86m, taking profits after a run-up in Bat’s stock.The move comes after CBOE Holdings last month agreed to a takeover deal to buy Bats. After listing shares in April at $19, Bat’s stock rallied to a high over $30 in September. The sale occurred on Wednesday when shares closed at $28.98, reports Nicole Bullock in New York.

The sale is part of the German exchange’s strategy to reshape its holdings.

Deutsche Borse had the stake by way of International Securities Exchange, the US options business it sold to Nasdaq in March. ISE had a stake in DirectEdge Holdings, which later merged with Bats.

The company expects the sale will add around €23 million after taxes to earnings in the fourth quarter.