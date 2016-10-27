Britain’s vote to leave the EU led to a “massive” dampening in demand from UK customers, Swiss engineering group ABB reported on Thursday, contributing to a 14 per cent fall in total orders in the three months to the end of September.

Total UK orders were 56 per cent lower in the third quarter than the same period in 2015, reported Ulrich Speisshofer, ABB’s chief executive.

That figure was distorted by a spike in orders a year ago, but a 20 per cent fall in UK orders worth $15m or less in the third quarter pointed “in the direction of a massive dampening effect,” he added.

Zürich-based ABB’s businesses range from power grids to robotics and depend heavily on investment spending by companies and governments. Mr Speisshofer said customers had told him on a recent visit to the UK that they were waiting to see the effects of the June 23 “Brexit” vote, writes Ralph Atkins.

“The overall market is not totally broken on a long term basis, but short term there is definitely a dampening effect,” he told journalists in Switzerland.

Separately, ABB announced Timo Ihamuotila would take over next year as finance director. He joins from Nokia and will help Mr Speisshofer drive ABB’s push towards “industrial digitisation”. He will replace Eric Elzvik, ABB’s finance director for the past three years, who will leave the company.

ABB’s overall sales, at $7.5bn in the third quarter, were down 14 per cent from a year earlier, or 13 per cent on a comparable basis. Net income was fell 2 per cent to $568m