Brokerage TD Ameritrade has reached an agreement to buy Scottrade in a cash and stock deal worth $4bn that will hugely expand its branch network.

It says:

The transaction combines two highly complementary organizations with long histories of helping millions of people invest in their financial futures. For TD Ameritrade, the transaction adds significant scale to its retail business, extends its leadership in trading, and more than quadruples the size of its branch network.

TD says the tie-up, which has been approved by the relevant boards, will enable the two companies to cut $450m in annual costs. The deal will give Scottrade founder and CEO Rodger Riney a seat on the TD Ameritrade board.

Privately-held Scottrade boasts 3m client accounts and $170bn in assets under management.

