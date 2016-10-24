India’s powerful salt-to-steel conglomerate, the Tata Group, said Monday it had replaced its chairman, Cyrus Mistry, amid growing investor concern about the uninspiring financial performance since he took over less than four years ago.

In a brief statement that sent shockwaves through India’s business circles, the normally staid conglomerate said the board was temporarily reinstating former chairman Ratan Tata, to serve as interim chairman, report Amy Kazmin in New Delhi and John Murray Brown.

The company also said it has already established a search committee to identify a long-term successor for Mr Mistry, a process it said would be completed within the next four months.

The brief statement gave no explanation for the removal of Mr Mistry, whose family controls 18 percent of Tata Sons, the conglomerate’s holding company.

However, Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, the UK-based industrialist and member of the committee set up to find a replacement for Mr Mistry told the FT the chairman had been replaced as a result of a “lack of performance”.

The Labour peer, who is founder of Warwick University’s Warwick Manufacturing Group said the performance of Tata’s European steel business “was only a minor part” adding ” all of the companies have not done well.”

In the last four years, investors had grown frustrated with Mr Mistry, who they accused of ducking tough decisions needed to overhaul the sprawling conglomerate, whose previous chairman, Mr Tata, had served as chairman for two decades.

Company insiders also said Mr Mistry had upset the Tata Son’s board with his creation of a new group executive council, made up of executives from the operating companies, they felt had undermined the groups corporate governance structure.

Relations between Mr Tata and Mr Mistry were also said to have been cool after the hand-over.