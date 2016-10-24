China’s HNA Group has extended its foray into the global leisure industry, this time with a deal to snap up a 25 per cent stake in Hilton Worldwide for $6.25bn

The company said in a statement on Monday that it was buying the stake in the US hotel chain from Blackstone for $26.25 a share — a 14.5 per cent premium to Hilton’s closing price on Friday.

The deal will reduce Blackstone’s interest in the business to 21 per cent.

Hilton announced earlier this year plans to spin off its Hilton Grand Vacations timeshare business and carve out its property holding and convert it into a real estate investment company, to be called Park Hotels & Resorts.

HNA said it would own approximately 25 per cent of all three companies once the spin-offs are completed.

For Blackstone, which bought the hotel chain for $26bn in 2007 in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts on record and then took it public again in 2013, the move marks another step towards an eventual exit from the business.

For HNA meanwhile, the Hilton transaction is in line with its strategy to develop revenue streams from Chinese tourists overseas, through acquisitions in the airlines, infrastructure and hospitality sectors.

As the FT’s Don Weinland recently noted, HNA is now one of China’s most acquisitive companies, having done 35 deals worth at least $27bn — including the CIT purchase — since the start of 2015, according to data from Dealogic.

In February, the Hainan-based group agreed to pay $6bn for Ingram Micro, marking one of the largest Chinese takeover of a US company. Nearly eight months after the announcement, that deal is still being reviewed by US regulators. Seven other acquisitions over the past two years are yet to gain regulatory approval.

More recently, HNA, through Avolon Holdings, the aircraft leasing company it acquired in July 2015, agreed to pay $10bn for the rival leasing arm of US-based CIT Group. It also owns Swissport International, the ground handling and cargo services group that was also formerly part of Swissair. It purchased another former Swissair business, air services company Gategroup, for $1.5bn in April this year.