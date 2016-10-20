MPs have voted to strip Sir Philip Green of his knighthood in punishment for his role in the collapse of BHS, the high street chain he bought in 2000 in a deal that quickly made him a billionaire.

The House of Commons voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion that noted “the failure of Sir Philip Green over many years to resolve the deficit in the BHS pension fund” and called on him to “fulfil his promise to do so forthwith”, writes Mark Vandevelde.

The House also passed an amendment tabled by Conservative MP Richard Fuller, calling for the annulment of Sir Philip’s knighthood.

The vote followed a “debate” in which MPs lined up to condemn Sir Philip for his stewardship of the retailer, which failed 13 months after he sold it to a consortium led by former bankrupt Dominic Chappell.

“He took the rings from BHS’s fingers,” said Iain Wright, the Labour MP who co-chaired a parliamentary inquiry into the department store chain’s demise. “He beat it black and blue, he starved it of food and water, he put it on life support, and then he wanted credit for keeping it alive.”

Sir Philip could cling to his knighthood despite the vote, since honours can only be removed by a committee of civil servants and luminaries, who are not bound to follow parliament’s lead.

The honours forfeiture committee is unlikely to make a determination until it becomes clear whether Sir Philip will make good on his promise to “sort” the BHS pension deficit.

Image from Getty