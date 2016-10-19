The head of the world’s biggest listed oil company offered a sharp rebuke to Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, telling a conference that fears of a future supply shortage are overblown.

ExxonMobil chief executive, Rex Tillerson, speaking directly after Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih at London’s annual ‘Oil and Money’ conference, said US shale was a game changer than meant warnings of a supply crunch were probably misguided, report Anjli Raval, Neil Hume, and David Sheppard.

“It’s difficult to see big supply precipice out there, it’s difficult for me to see a big price blow. There’s just too many elements in the system that are going to step in,” Mr Tillerson said at the New York Times sponsored oil conference.

Oil companies have slashed almost a trillion dollars of investment in new projects as they grapple with the worst price rout in a generation, raising concerns about the long-term impact.

Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia partially framed its decision to push for an output cut last month as tied to its desire to encourage long-term investment in the market, a case its oil minister Mr Falih made at the same conference on Wednesday.

But Mr Tillerson appeared to reject the suggestion the world’s biggest oil companies needed help.

“I don’t necessarily have the view that we are setting ourselves up for some big collapse [in supply] within the next three, four, five years,” ExxonMobil’s Mr Tillerson said, adding:

Because we have confirmed the viability of a very very large resource base in North America, barring some policy decision by the US that they don’t want to allow that put into play.

Mr Tillerson described US shale has having added “enormous spare capacity” to the oil market. That could make it a direct challenge to Saudi Arabia’s traditional role as the market’s so-called swing producer.

“[US shale] takes investment dollars but it doesn’t take mega project investment dollars and it can be brought on line much more quickly than say a three-to-four year multi billion dollar development,” Mr Tillerson said.

Image courtesy of Bloomberg