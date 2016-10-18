Three of the world’s biggest oil traders do not see oil prices rising significantly over the next year even if Opec reached a deal to curb output.



Speaking at the Oil and Money event in London, the chief executive of Vitol, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, said demand was not growing fast enough to see prices move much higher, reports Neil Hume.

Ian Roper Taylor said:

We all believe current rates of production are slightly in excess of demand. We still expect to see some demand growth next year but all demand estimates keep coming in a bit lower and production estimates a bit higher. November is quite an important month. There is obviously a definite willingness and desire on behalf of most Opec countries to see the price a bit higher. But to do that they will have to cut back. They have done it before they can do it again. I am not quite sure who is going to do what. My expectation is that we get [some sort of Opec deal] but whether it’s quite enough to really cause a substantial rebalancing in the short term, I don’t know.

His view was echoed, in part, by Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of oil trader Gunvor. He warned that as producers have successfully driven down costs during the two-year rout Opec was unlikely to be able to push prices significantly higher when they meet in November.

“The cost of production is coming down… much more than people thought sitting here a year ago. This probably keeps a cap on how much the market can go up,” he said.

“The futures market has already priced in some kind of agreement between the various parties,” he added, referring to the 14 members of the Opec cartel and other big exporters like Russia, who may join the first coordinated output curbs since 2008.

He forecast prices would be just below $55 a barrel this time next year, barely changed from where they trade now.

Mercuria co-founder Daniel Jaeggi said Opec was likely to manage to agree to output curbs.

“For the first time in a while I have the impression that there is political will where I didn’t see it before,” Mr Jaeggi said.

But he forecast prices would only climb to $58 a barrel next year, little more than $5 higher than they are now.