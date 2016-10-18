BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a fall in revenues for the third quarter compared to the year before as it said its clients continued to march away from actively managed investment strategies.

Assets under management rose by 5 per cent quarter on quarter from $4.89tn to $5.1tn while revenues were nearly flat the same period, rising 1 per cent to $2.83bn from $2.8bn. Compared to the third quarter of last year revenues were down by 3 per cent, reports Miles Johnson in New York.

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and chief executive, said that the asset manager’s clients were continuing to move from equities into cash and fixed income, as well as from active investment strategies into cheaper passive ones.

Mr Fink said:

BlackRock’s business model was built to thrive in all market environments… In the third quarter, even as investor preferences continued to migrate from equity to fixed income and cash, and away from active strategies, the diversity of our platform drove nearly $70 billion of total net inflows. Our $55 billion of long-term net inflows were positive across both active and index strategies, and positive across every asset class and region.

In spite of flat revenues, New York-based BlackRock said that it had seen $70bn of total net inflows over the quarter, including $55bn of long term inflows, across all of its products range, as well as a 4 per cent increase in base fees year on year.

BlackRock said that while clients had continued to move assets into lower fee products it still managed to expand its adjusted operating margin by 90 basis points quarter on quarter.

Net income for the third quarter rose 11 per cent to $875m compared to the second quarter, and was up 4 per cent compared the the same period last year after a slowdown earlier this year. As a result the asset manager’s diluted earnings per share increased to $5.26, up from $4.73 in the second quarter. BlackRock’s diluted earnings per share of $5.14 came in ahead of analyst consensus expectations of $5.