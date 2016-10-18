Parliament will “very likely” be able to debate – and potentially block – the final Brexit divorce deal, a lawyer for the government suggested on Tuesday.

James Eadie QC spoke while defending the government against a legal challenge brought by claimants who argue that parliament must be given a vote on the decision to trigger Article 50, the starting gun for two-year departure talks. He said the government’s view was any final deal negotiated under Article 50 would require parliamentary ratification. “Almost all treaties are subject to ratification,” he told a court on Tuesday.

However, the government has already argued that no approval is needed for triggering the process. Attorney General Jeremy Wright said yesterday that notification on Article 50 “cannot be withdrawn”, adding that MPs’ consent is “not required”.

Theresa May has refused to allow parliament a vote on the decision to invoke the Article 50 EU exit clause, which she has said will take place by next March.

Under the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010, the government must give parliament the opportunity to consider treaties that are subject to ratification. The House of Commons can potentially block a treaty indefinitely by voting against it repeatedly; it cannot amend a treaty.

While a majority of MPs would be likely to vote in favour of that decision, many would demand greater clarity on the government’s position, including detail on the economic impact of potentially leaving the single market and the customs union and imposing immigration restrictions on EU citizens.

A majority of MPs voted Remain, although many have since said the will of the people, as expressed in June’s referendum, must be respected. A majority of parliamentary constituencies voted Leave.

Sterling has fallen sharply since the Conservative party conference on concerns that the country may opt for a hard Brexit that includes abandoning the EU’s single market. So far today, it has risen nearly 1 per cent against the dollar, reaching the day’s high, albeit only at $1.23 against the dollar, after these latest comments.

