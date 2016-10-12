Samsung Electronics issued a profit warning on Wednesday, slashing its estimate for third-quarter operating profit by a third, as the withdrawal of the troubled Galaxy Note 7 phone ate into its bottom line.

The world’s largest smartphone maker has decided to consign the model to history as the exploding phones damage the company’s reputation, raising fears of a negative impact on its other consumer products, reports Jung-a Song in Seoul.

Just days after its releasing its latest results, Samsung estimated its operating profit for the July-September quarter would fall to Won5.2tn compared with its previous guidance of Won7.8tn. It also cut its sales estimate for the quarter to Won47tn from Won49tn.

The revised operating profit guidance is down nearly 30 per cent from a year earlier while the newly estimated sales are down 9 per cent year on year.

The South Korean company’s ambition to rival Apple in the smartphone market suffered a deep blow after a series of fires in its flagship Note 7 phones forced the company to stop production of the flagship phone this week.

The shares closed down 0.65 per cent on Wednesday after sliding 3.5 per cent in the morning while the broader market inched up. More than $19bn was wiped off the company’s market value on Tuesday.