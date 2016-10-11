The rand is falling hard against the dollar this morning after local reports that the National Prosecuting Authority has issued finance minister Pravin Gordhan a formal summons on fraud charges.

The currency fell as much as 3.2 per cent immediately following the news, and at publication time was down 3.15 per cent, at ZAR14.24 to the dollar.

Government bonds are also taking a battering. Yields on South Africa’s 10-year debt are up 0.25 percentage points on the day to 8.925 per cent, their highest level since the beginning of September. (Yields rise when prices fall.)

The charges relate to an alleged fraud relating to the early retirement and re-employment of Ivan Pillay, former deputy commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, while Mr Gordhan headed the tax authority. Mr Gordhan will appear in court in Pretoria on November 2.

Mr Gordhan is expected to release a statement in response to the charges later today.

Luis Costa, analyst at Citi, said party guidance meant Mr Gordhan is likely to have to step down regardless of the eventual outcome of any court case, and described the news as a “dreadful development a couple of weeks ahead of the budget statement.”

In August, Mr Gordhan said he would not comply with a request to appear before investigators on the matter. In a statement at the time, he said the allegations against him were “wholly unfounded” and added:

I have a job to do in a difficult economic environment and serve South Africa as best I can. Let me do my job.

He has previously accused the investigative police unit known as the Hawks of seeking to intimidate him and the Treasury.

Many observers believe the probe into Mr Gordhan is politically motivated, with South African president Jacob Zuma seeking to replace the reformist Mr Gordhan with a more pliant finance minister.

In a press briefing this morning, Shaun Abrahams, national director of the NPA, stressed his independence and dismissed allegations that the investigation has been influenced by “political mischief”.

The rand had steadied in recent weeks after Mr Zuma expressed his “full support and confidence” in Mr Gordhan. The president is currently on a state visit to Kenya, and has not commented on the latest developments.

