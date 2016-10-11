The International Energy Agency laid out the scale of the challenge facing Opec as it tries to raise oil prices, with the cartel’s production hitting a record high in September and demand growth for oil continuing to slow.



Opec’s agreement last month to pursue output curbs has helped drive oil prices to a 12-month high above $53 a barrel, but a near 15 per cent rally over the past two weeks remains vulnerable with the market still awash with crude, report David Sheppard and Neil Hume in London.

“Opec has effectively abandoned its free market policy set in train nearly two years ago,” the IEA said its monthly report. “Global oil inventories are far too high – in the view of some producers – and they aren’t being worked off nearly fast enough.”

The IEA said crude oil supply from Opec’s 14 members climbed to 33.6m barrels a day, an all-time high in September and would hover around that level in the run-up to the cartel’s next meeting at the end of November.

Opec hopes to have a binding deal in place by that time but many critical details such as individual country cuts need to be finalised. The producer group has come under increasing pressure to rein in output in recent months as forecasts for when oil supply and demand will return closer to balance have been delayed.

Output from producers outside the cartel has proven more resilient to a two-year price crash than many anticipated, while Opec members have kept raising output to compete with each other for a bigger share of the market.

“At this stage, it is difficult to assess how the Opec supply cut, if enforced, will affect market balances,” the IEA said.

A significant rebound in supply from Libya and Nigeria and further growth from Iran would suggest that bigger cuts would have to be made by others, such as Saudi Arabia, to meet the new output target.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to back output cuts at a meeting in Algiers last month comes almost two years after it led the cartel’s push to take on US shale by refusing to cut production. But the kingdom’s economy has been hard hit by the price slide.

The IEA said the extent of any cooperation from non-OPEC producers such as Russia was yet to be determined, though the two-year price crash is forging new alliances.

Oil rose as much as three 3 per cent on Monday, with Brent, the global price marker, reaching a year-high of $53.14 a barrel, after Russian president Vladimir Putin said that he backed efforts to curb production. On Tuesday, Brent was trading at $53.10.

“We think that freezing or even cutting crude production is probably the only right decision to preserve the stability of the global energy [sector],” president Putin said on Monday.

Higher Russian and Kazakhstan production boosted non-Opec output by 500,000 b/d last month, the IEA said, putting additional pressure on Opec, with that sharp increase reversing more than a third of the production decline outside the cartel in the last 12 months.

Opec also faces the challenge of a recovery in output from violence-hit members Libya and Nigeria, which could swamp any agreement to formally restrict supply. Iraq has also indicated it is loathe to restrict production.

“Higher production from Libya, Nigeria and Iraq are reducing the odds of such a deal rebalancing the oil market in 2017,” said Goldman Sachs in a report.

The IEA said that without a deal the market would inch slowly toward balance, adding: