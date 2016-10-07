Finding sterling’s low for the day is a trickier question than it sounds, and it matters a lot since it will determine who won and who lost during one of the pound’s most bizarre episodes on record.

Anyone with trades on when the wheels came off is watching this carefully, as it helps determine who pays who among holders of options and other currency contracts.

The problem with finding the actual low is that currencies are traded on dozens of different platforms, and the levels each shows reflect the trades that are conducted on that systems. In normal market conditions, this makes little if any difference. The move overnight was… not normal

“I’ve been trading sterling since 1978 through every crisis it has seen, and I’ve not seen anything like this,” says Ian Johnson, FX strategist at 4Cast, the consultancy.

Well, quite. EBS, the trading platform owned and operated by ICAP and one of the central points of reference, particularly for sterling, says it is taking $1.1938 as the low – a level that was traded “in low amount”.

Bloomberg’s reported low is $1.1841.

Thomson Reuters, however, is our outlier. Earlier, the system reported a trade at $1.1378 – wildly below the other big platforms. That has since been scrubbed from the system. It is however standing by an absolute low of $1.1491 in a trade at 23.07 GMT – or 7.07am Hong Kong time, which is when the plunge began.

That is not all. Reuters is also publishing a “market low” where a “good amount” – ie, £5m or more, was traded within a 3 minute window. This low was $1.15 and happened “around the same time as the absolute low.”

Good luck to the traders trying to work this one out.

