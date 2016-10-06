Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned German companies that EU principles, including freedom of movement, will be prioritised before their narrow sectoral interests in the coming Brexit negotiations.



Speaking just days after British prime minister Theresa May made clear she favoured a “hard Brexit”, the German leader toughened her own rhetoric on the UK’s impending divorce talks.

The chancellor emphasised that safeguarding the EU’s fundamental principles – including allowing EU workers to move freely in the bloc – would have priority in the negotiations.

Speaking at the annual conference of the BDI, the German industry association on Thursday Ms Merkel rejected suggestions from British foreign minister Boris Johnson that the EU’s internal market could be separated from the principle of freedom of movement.

She argued that breaking the link between freedom of movement and the single market could undermine the bloc by leading to “a process where everybody does as they want”.

So, while there would be sector by sector negotiations, the EU’s overall principles had to be upheld, said Ms Merkel to applause from the business audience.

Separately, a German business leader said it was “regrettable” but “completely logical” that the UK wanted to control how many foreign workers companies employed in the wake of the referendum decision.

“They want to control immigration,” he said. “When they said this over a long time we did not listen. Now they are doing it.”

Together with other restrictive measures, the Tories were reversing the globalisation launched by former prime minister Mrs Thatcher, he said, “they have buried Margaret Thatcher in the deepest grave possible.’

Image courtesy of DPA