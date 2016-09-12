Praxair of the US and Germany’s Linde have called off $60bn merger talks after internal dissent at the executive board of the German company killed discussions to create the world’s largest supplier of industrial gas.

Praxair said in a statement early on Monday that “preliminary” talks with Linde had been terminated. However, people close to both sides said that the two parties had been in discussions for at least three months and that the structure and many key parts of a deal were already in place, write Arash Massoudi and Patrick McGee.

An internal disagreement at Linde killed the talks, these people added, saying that Wolfgang Reitzle, the chairman of Linde’s supervisory board and the architect of the deal, faced opposition from Georg Denoke, Linde’s CFO since 2006. Mr Denoke could not be immediately reached for comment.

Another person on the Praxair side of the deal said renewing talks is a possibility if the issue with Mr Denoke is sorted. “It really depends on them getting their house in order,” he said. “They aren’t able to get the votes on their board lined up; we are.”

Shares in Linde fell 7.7 per cent to €137, which is below their €139.2 price before news of the talks first leaked in mid-August, giving the company a market value of €25.6bn.

Thomas Wrigglesworth, analyst at Citi, said high regulatory hurdles are likely to have played a role in the deal’s failure.

“A failure of these businesses to integrate not only suggests that any bid premium will be removed from Linde’s share price but also implies, we judge, that any further consolidation in the industry is unachievable as the regulatory challenges are too great to surmount,” he wrote to clients.

When news of the talks was first disclose in mid-August, Jefferies analysts assigned the chances of a merger happening at just 20 per cent.