The Serious Fraud Office has charged three former Tesco executives with fraud by abuse of position and with false accounting in a case that has roiled that country’s biggest retailer.

The charges are the first in a nearly two year investigation by the SFO into an alleged profit overstatement by more than £260m by the supermarket giant, write Catherine Belton and Caroline Binham.

The individuals charged are Carl Rogberg, who was UK finance director, Christopher Bush, UK managing director, and John Scouler, UK commercial director.

The three former executives are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on September 22.

The SFO is yet to make a charging decision over the more senior Tesco executives who were interviewed under caution, such as the former chief executive, Philip Clarke and Kevin Grace, who headed up purchasing for the supermarket group.

Tesco said in a statement: