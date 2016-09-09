The US aviation watchdog and three Australian airlines have warned passengers against using their Galaxy Note 7 during flights, due to a number of incidents in which the Samsung phone’s batteries have burst into flames.

Taking the rather unusual step of singling out a particular device, The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement:

In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage.

An FAA spokesperson told Gizmodo the organisation and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration are both working on guidance related to the issue. “If the device is recalled by the manufacturer, airline crew and passengers will not be able to bring recalled batteries or electronics that contain recalled batteries in the cabin of an aircraft, or in carry-on and checked baggage,” the spokesperson said.

The reason for the ambiguity around the FAA imposing a ban is because in the US Samsung did not initiate an official recall with the national Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This comes as Australian carriers including Qantas, its subsidiary Jetstar, and Virgin Australia also issued similar warnings.

A Qantas spokesman told Reuters via an emailed statement that:

Following Samsung Australia’s recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 personal electronic device we are requesting that passengers who own them do not switch on or charge them in flight.

Samsung shares were down 2.6 per cent in Seoul this morning, but had been off by as much as 2.9 per cent. The broader Kospi benchmark was down 1.3 per cent with investors jittery following reports North Korea may have conducted a nuclear test.

The South Korean company’s global recall of 2.5m Note 7 phones has cost it about $1bn and means it has conceded some of its first-mover advantage following Apple’s launch of the iPhone 7 on Wednesday.