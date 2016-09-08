Tullett Prebon’s purchase of the global broking business of rival ICAP has avoided an in-depth UK antitrust investigation after the market watchdog accepted minor concessions proposed by the two interdealer brokers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it was “satisfied” after it received no complaints from rivals and ruled the merger would not be sent for further scrutiny, writes Philip Stafford.

ICAP agreed to sell its global broking business, which includes more than 1,500 brokers who negotiate deals over the phone, to Tullett last November in an all-share deal that values the unit at about $1.1bn. However it hit a snag when the CMA said the combination could create a dominant position in oil trading.

To receive the CMA’s blessing, the two offered to sell ICAP’s European oil broking desks, which consists of around 30 people and generates turnover of around £20m a year trading fuel, crude, futures and options, to US group INTL FCStone. ICAP also agreed to give up plans to take a 20 per cent stake in the enlarged Tullett.

Tullett will become the world’s largest interdealer broker by number of brokers. ICAP will be renamed NEX Group and focus on electronic trading and markets infrastructure.

“Completion of the transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals,” said ICAP in a statement. ICAP shareholders will vote to confirm their approval of an associated scheme at a general meeting to be held on Friday. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.