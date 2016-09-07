Mixed signals.

UK manufacturing production continued to decline in July, the first full month after Britain’s vote to leave the EU, but industrial production overall edged up, official data have confirmed.

Manufacturing production fell by a far steeper than expected 0.9 per cent compared to June, according to the Office for National Statistics, while industrial production as a whole edged up 0.1 per cent, month-on-month. The drop in manufacturing output in July was the biggest monthly decline in a year.

The ONS said there seems to have been “no immediate benefit” to UK manufacturers from the sharp fall in the pound following the Brexit vote, although its senior statistician, Kate Davies, advised against reading too much into one month’s numbers, which can be volatile (see chart above, from Bloomberg).

Prior to today’s data, economists had forecast a 0.2 per cent monthly fall in industrial production and a 0.3 per cent decline in manufacturing production on the month.

Today’s figures are among the first official satistics offering a view of how the economy may or may not have been affected by the vote to leave the EU.

Survey data has so far painted a mixed picture but the overall consensus is that the economy has so far held up better than expected. Purchasing managers’ indices – closely-watched surveys of activity – fell sharply in July before rebounding strongly a month later.

Both Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse this week scrapped their forecasts that the UK would go into recession following the Brexit vote, after the latest PMI for Britain’s dominant services sector showed the biggest monthly gain in the survey in 20 years in August.

Britain’s manufacturing sector had not been enjoying a decent run before the referendum. Production also fell in 0.6 per cent in May and 0.2 per cent in June on a monthly basis.

Year-on-year, however, production rose 0.8 per cent in July. Wider industrial production was up 2.1 per cent on an annual basis in July.