Canadian oil and gas pipeline group Enbridge has announced a deal for a US rival, Spectra Energy, to create the biggest energy infrastructure company in North America with a combined value of $127bn*, including debt.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders in Texas-based Spectra Energy will receive 0.984 shares in the enlarged company for each of their existing shares.

It values each Spectra Energy share at $40.33 apiece and the company’s entire common stock at around $28bn.

Spectra Energy’s shares closed on Friday, before the long weekend in the US, at $36.15.

Enbridge’s existing shareholders will own 57 per cent of the enlarged group, with Spectra Energy’s investors taking the remaining 43 per cent. The enlarged company will be called Enbridge and will be headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Al Monaco, president and chief executive of Enbridge, said:

Over the last two years, we’ve been focused on identifying opportunities that would extend and diversify our asset base and sources of growth beyond 2019. We are accomplishing that goal by combining with the premier natural gas infrastructure company to create a true North American and global energy infrastructure leader. This Transaction is transformational for both companies and results in unmatched scale, diversity and financial flexibility with multiple platforms for organic growth.

Had the two companies been combined in the 12 months to June 30, they would have generated revenues of more than $31bn and earnings before interest and taxes of $4.4bn.

*All values are in US dollars, not Canadian dollars.