Barack Obama on Monday cancelled a meeting with Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte after the Filipino leader threatened to swear at the US president as he asserted that he was “no American puppet”.

Mr Obama was expected to confront Mr Duterte about the use of extrajudicial killings in the country’s war on drugs. More than 2,000 people who have been suspected of being drug dealers or users have been killed since Mr Duterte took office at the end of June, according to the Associated Press, writes Adam Samson in New York.

“I am a president of a sovereign state and we have long ceased to be a colony. I do not have any master except the Filipino people, nobody but nobody”, Mr Duterte was reported to have said when asked about how he would react if Mr Obama pressed him on the subject. “Son of a bitch I will swear at you”.

The two men were set to meet in Laos on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It would have been their first meeting since Mr Duterte took office.

The cancellation was an unusual move by Mr Obama, particularly since the two have been treaty allies since the early 1950s.

It comes at a time when Mr Obama’s hallmark pivot to Asia has come under pressure as the Trans-Pacific Partnership that he lobbied heavily for has been opposed by both presidential candidates and as Republican nominee Donald Trump has threatened to toss aside alliances with Japan and South Korea.

The spat also threatens to further overshadow Mr Obama’s last trip to the region that advisors hoped earlier in the year would have been something of a victory lap but has been clouded by doubts about long-term US foreign policy.

Mr Obama will instead meet with President Park Geun-hye of South Korea.