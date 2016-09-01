The European Commission has cleared the €20bn merger of Three and Wind in Italy ending a run of failed mergers in the European telecoms sector.

3 Italia, owned by CK Hutchison, and Wind Telecomunicazioni, which is controlled by VimpelCom, agreed to merge in August last year to create Italy’s largest mobile phone company with a combined 31 million users, writes Nic Fildes.

The regulatory environment soured not longer after the two companies struck the deal, however, when the European Commission blocked the £10.5bn takeover of O2 by Three in the UK.

That decision, in May, threw the consolidation of the European telecoms sector into disarray but a move by CK Hutchison and VimpelCom to sell a chunk of airwaves to France’s Iliad in recent months has eased the concerns of competition regulators. The asset sale ensures that Italy will remain a four-player mobile market.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition commissioner, said on Thursday:

Mobile services are an important part of our daily lives. Today’s decision ensures that the Italian mobile sector remains competitive, so that consumers can continue to enjoy innovative mobile services at fair prices and on high quality networks. We can approve the deal because Hutchison and VimpelCom have offered a strong remedy that enables a new mobile network operator, Iliad, to enter the Italian market. This case shows that telecom companies in Europe can grow by consolidation within the same country, provided effective competition is preserved. It also shows they can grow by cross-border expansion, such as Iliad in this case.

Iliad, which has unsettled the French mobile market with ultra-aggressive pricing for its Free brand, tried to enter the UK market but could not strike a deal with CK Hutchison that would have allowed it to build a network of scale.

It had more success in Italy where it has paid €450m to buy 3G and 4G spectrum and a package of mobile phone towers so that it can compete with the larger players Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Three-Wind.