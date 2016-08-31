Brazil’s senate voted on Wednesday to impeach President Dilma Rousseff in an historic decision that ends nearly 14 years of rule by her left-wing Workers’ Party of Latin America’s largest economy.

The removal of the former Marxist guerilla for manipulating the budget thrusts her replacement, interim president Michel Temer, into the spotlight at a time when the country is suffering what is expected to be its worst recession in over a century.

Sixty-one senators voted for the impeachment, while 20 voted against, write Joe Leahy and Samantha Pearson in São Paulo.

The vote follows a grueling nine-month process that has led to gridlock in policy-making in one the largest emerging markets even as it wrestles with soaring unemployment and growing public discontent with its political classes.

Ms Rousseff’s Workers’ Party was credited with redistributing wealth to the poor in one of the world’s most unequal societies during its rule between 2003 and 2016 but its increasingly interventionist state-led policies helped spark a crisis of confidence among investors.

The impeachment vote has led to clashes left and right in the country with Ms Rousseff’s supporters in her Workers’ Party decrying the impeachment as a parliamentary coup.

Supporters of the process, on the other hand, argue it has rigorously followed the constitution and is supported by the majority of Brazilians, as shown through opinion polls and mass protests in the country’s major cities.

The challenge facing Mr Temer was starkly shown by figures released on Wednesday showing that gross domestic product shrank more than expected in the second quarter.

Real GDP contracted 0.6 per cent in the three months ending June compared with the quarter ending March and at an annual rate of 3.8 per cent – the same velocity with which it fell in 2015.

Over the past nine quarters, per capita real GDP has contracted 9.7 per cent, reducing it to the same level as in the third quarter of 2010, just before Ms Rousseff contested elections and took power in 2011 from her predecessor and mentor, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“This is an historic moment but how it will look in history will clearly depend on what happens next,” said Paulo Sotero, director of the Brazil Institute at the Washington DC-based Wilson Center.

He said while the majority of Brazilians wanted Ms Rousseff removed, they would have preferred that it had been done through new elections. Therefore, while the impeachment was legal, it would not automatically win Mr Temer public support.

“Although there is not a problem of legality, there is clearly an issue of legitimacy,” Mr Sotero said. “He really has only one shot at resolving this, which is to reverse the recession and start showing he can get Brazil out of this hole and growing again.”