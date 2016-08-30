Brussels has hit Apple with a record-breaking tax penalty of up to €13bn after finding the US tech group enjoyed a quarter of a century of illegal state support from Ireland that distorted competition in Europe.

The huge bill for back-taxes – to which interest must be added – is at the extreme end of expectations, writes Alex Barker.

It sets the stage for a bruising transatlantic political tussle over the taxation of US multinationals, the alleged targeting of Silicon Valley by EU authorities and the reach of Brussels into national tax policy.

In its long-delayed decision, the commission argues Apple’s structure in Ireland “did not correspond to economic reality”.

While almost all profits recorded by two Apple subsidiaries, which managed all its non-US sales, were internally attributed to a “head office”, the commission found such offices existed “only on paper” and could not have generated such profits.

“These profits allocated to the ‘head offices’ were not subject to tax in any country under specific provisions of the Irish tax law, which are no longer in force,” the commission said.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition commissioner, said member states cannot give tax benefits to selected companies which are not available to others.

“The Commission’s investigation concluded that Ireland granted illegal tax benefits to Apple, which enabled it to paysubstantially less tax than other businesses over many years,” she said.

“In fact, this selective treatment allowed Apple to pay an effective corporate tax rate of 1 per cent on its European profits in 2003 down to 0.005 per cent in 2014.”

Dublin must now apply the headline 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate on almost all profits attributed to the two key subsidiaries, known as Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe.

Ireland insists Apple paid all taxes due and denies giving “any favourable treatment”.

Michael Noonan, Irish finance minister, said he would seek cabinet approval to appeal the ruling.

“This is necessary to defend the integrity of our tax system, to provide tax certainty to business, and to challenge the encroachment of the EU state aid rules,” he said.

Apple is also preparing to appeal against the decision that it sees as politically motivated without basis in law.

The size of the penalty – always seen as an unlikely nuclear option – came as a big surprise to Apple and US officials, who urged the EU authorities to drop the case and expected the final ruling to be more tempered.

In recent days, the US Treasury has accused the commission of becoming a “supranational tax authority” that threatened international agreements on tax reform in its drive to stamp out aggressive avoidance.

