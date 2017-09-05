Try the new FT.com
12:38pm INDUSTRIALS

Download
Daimler backs car-sharing future with Turo funding

Red sportscar parked in neighborhood, San Francisco, California
©iStock

Automaker leads $92m investment round for San Francisco peer-to-peer rental start-up

©FT montage / Bloomberg
Sep 5, 2017 INDUSTRIALS

Download
UTC and Rockwell eye economies of scale

Boeing warns of possible action against proposed tie-up of suppliers

Sep 5, 2017 The Big Read from COMPANIES BY REGION

Download
A hard landing for the Gulf’s high flyers

Three airlines face disruption to their role as ‘superconnectors’ as the state-owned groups fight to justify a business model built around hubs in a volatile region

Sep 4, 2017 WORLD

Download
Hammond hints at new money for Northern Powerhouse

Chancellor says initiative ‘top of agenda’ in autumn budget

A user scans for an available vehicle using the Uber Technologies Inc.'s app on an Apple Inc. iPhone 6 smartphone in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Thursday, May 14, 2015. Data obtained by Bloomberg from Transport for London, the transit authority, show black-taxi license applications are down 20 percent so far this year, with the blame being laid squarely at Uber Technologies Inc.'s door. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
©Bloomberg
Sep 4, 2017 FT View from COMMENT

Download
Profit, not culture, will be Uber’s biggest hurdle

Without investor subsidies ride-sharing may not be good business

Shipping containers stacked at the Guangzhou Nansha Container Port are seen from CMA CGM SA's Benjamin Franklin container ship docked at the terminal in Guangzhou, China, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016. The Benjamin Franklin is the largest container ship ever to have docked at a U.S. port. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
©Bloomberg
Sep 4, 2017 INDUSTRIALS

Download
China deepens overseas port holdings

China Merchants Port to buy 90% of Brazilian operator TCP Participações for $924m

File photo dated 28/06/17 of Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has dismissed suggestions that Brexit could be postponed or delayed, amid ongoing Tory tensions. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday August 1, 2017. The Chancellor answered "No" and repeated the words of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier that the "clock is ticking", before reiterating March 29 remains the date when Britain will leave. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
©Dominic Lipinski/PA
Sep 4, 2017 WORLD

Download
Philip Hammond in ‘Northern Powerhouse’ push

Chancellor meets city mayors to discuss ways of boosting productivity

AirAsia Bhd Chief Finacial Officer Aireen Omar Portraits...An Airbus Group NV A320 aircraft operated by AirAsia Bhd. stands on the tarmac before its unveiling at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Langkawi, Malaysia, on Wednesday, March 18, 2015. AirAsia, Asia's largest budget carrier, is optimistic about launching an airline in Japan next year as the tourism market is "exploding", Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said last week. Photographer: Charles Pertwee/Bloomberg
©Bloomberg
Sep 3, 2017 AIRLINES

Download
Fast-growing Indian airlines hit capacity limits

Shortage of experienced pilots pile on problems for industry expanding too quickly

BYD Skyrail project Credit: BYD
Sep 3, 2017

Download
China’s BYD opens its first commercial monorail

Mass transit is a hedge against the uneven fortunes of the electric car industry

An easyJet aircraft takes-off past Air France plane tails at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport...An easyJet aircraft takes-off past Air France plane tails at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport, near Paris, September 16, 2014. A pilots strike at Air France entered its second day on Tuesday, with the two sides appearing no closer to resolving a dispute over cost cuts that has forced the airline to cancel 60 percent of flights. The pilots are carrying out a week-long strike over Air France's plans to expand the low-cost operations of its Transavia brand by setting up foreign bases as it seeks to fight back against fierce competition from budget carriers. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT EMPLOYMENT) - RTR46GJ1
©Reuters
Aug 31, 2017 Lex from AIRLINES

Download
Brexit and airlines: above the clouds

Expect a compromise on air travel within the EU, given the high stakes

Aug 31, 2017 TECHNOLOGY

Download
Uber boss’s first task is to reconcile divided board

Unanimous vote to appoint Dara Khosrowshahi as chief was a rare show of unity

Aug 31, 2017 Lex from TECHNOLOGY

Download
Uber: accelerate

The ride-hailing app’s timetable for an IPO is slow

Aug 30, 2017 TECHNOLOGY

Download
New Uber chief aims for IPO within 18-36 months

Dara Khosrowshahi says he will turn round culture at ride-hailing company

Aug 30, 2017 TECHNOLOGY

Download
Uber confirms Dara Khosrowshahi as chief executive

Investors hope new leader will unify fractured board and set company on fresh course

Aug 30, 2017

Download
South Korean shipbuilders’ recovery gathers pace

Two shipyards poised to win $1.5bn order in latest sign prolonged slump is ending

Aug 30, 2017 SHIPPING

Download
US ports busier despite Trump trade threats  

Six of the nine largest ports break monthly records for traffic in the past year

Aug 29, 2017

Download
Uber to offer drivers in India free insurance

Ride-hailing company looks to blunt anger over unrealistic earnings

Aug 25, 2017

Download
Uber shareholders demand to see Benchmark records

Investors loyal to ex-CEO Kalanick escalate battle over boardroom control

Aug 25, 2017 WORLD

Download
BA lashes out at Home Office over Heathrow queues

Airline bemoans ‘serious inefficiencies’ at UK immigration control

Aug 25, 2017 AIRLINES

Download
Air Berlin’s assets attract interest from rivals

Fears mount that German carrier’s demise could hurt competition and increase prices

More stories

Energy

Financials

Health

Industrials

Luxury 360

Media

Retail & Consumer

Technology

Telecoms

Transport

Offers
Executive Appointments Global executive jobs Register today for free job alerts

COMPANIES NEWS ON TWITTER

More FT Twitter accounts

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Enter job search
Register for free to receive the latest executive jobs by email

TOOLS & SERVICES

Multimedia

Tools

Services

Quick links

Updates

SHARE THIS QUOTE
Tweet this quote