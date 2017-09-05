Automaker leads $92m investment round for San Francisco peer-to-peer rental start-up
Boeing warns of possible action against proposed tie-up of suppliers
Three airlines face disruption to their role as ‘superconnectors’ as the state-owned groups fight to justify a business model built around hubs in a volatile region
Chancellor says initiative ‘top of agenda’ in autumn budget
Without investor subsidies ride-sharing may not be good business
China Merchants Port to buy 90% of Brazilian operator TCP Participações for $924m
Chancellor meets city mayors to discuss ways of boosting productivity
Shortage of experienced pilots pile on problems for industry expanding too quickly
Sep 3, 2017
Mass transit is a hedge against the uneven fortunes of the electric car industry
Expect a compromise on air travel within the EU, given the high stakes
Unanimous vote to appoint Dara Khosrowshahi as chief was a rare show of unity
The ride-hailing app’s timetable for an IPO is slow
Dara Khosrowshahi says he will turn round culture at ride-hailing company
Investors hope new leader will unify fractured board and set company on fresh course
Aug 30, 2017
Two shipyards poised to win $1.5bn order in latest sign prolonged slump is ending
Six of the nine largest ports break monthly records for traffic in the past year
Aug 29, 2017
Ride-hailing company looks to blunt anger over unrealistic earnings
Aug 25, 2017
Investors loyal to ex-CEO Kalanick escalate battle over boardroom control
Airline bemoans ‘serious inefficiencies’ at UK immigration control
Fears mount that German carrier’s demise could hurt competition and increase prices
