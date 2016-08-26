Latest Isa rates

Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.

Cash Isa selection — August 25 2016 Account Notice or term Deposit Transfers in % AER Buckinghamshire BS 01494 879500 Mly Income Cash ISA 6 180 Day £100 No 1.36% (M) Clydesdale Bank 0800 445265 Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice 40 Day £15,000 No 1.50% (Y) Yorkshire Bank 0113 807 2000 Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice 40 Day £15,000 No 1.50% (Y) Al Rayan Bank 0845 606 0786 Notice Cash ISA 120 Day £250 Yes 1.55% (M)