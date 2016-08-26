Latest Isa rates

Change edition
Last updated: August 26, 2016 11:43 am
Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.
See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.
|Account
|Notice or term
|Deposit
|Transfers in
|% AER
|Buckinghamshire BS 01494 879500
|Mly Income Cash ISA 6
|180 Day
|£100
|No
|1.36% (M)
|Clydesdale Bank 0800 445265
|Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice
|40 Day
|£15,000
|No
|1.50% (Y)
|Yorkshire Bank 0113 807 2000
|Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice
|40 Day
|£15,000
|No
|1.50% (Y)
|Al Rayan Bank 0845 606 0786
|Notice Cash ISA
|120 Day
|£250
|Yes
|1.55% (M)
|Account
|Notice or term
|Deposit
|Transfers in
|% AER
|
Bank of Cyprus UK www.bankofcyprus.co.uk
|Fixed Rate Cash ISA
|1 Year Bnd
|£500
|Yes
|1.20% (Y)
|Virgn Money www.virginmoney.com
|Fixed Rate Cash ISA 192
|24.8.17
|£1
|Yes
|1.20% (Y)
|Buckinghamshire BS 01494 879500
|Fixed Rate Cash Isa 50
|1 Year Bnd
|£100
|No
|1.25% (OM)
|Al Rayan Bank 0800 408 6407
|Fixed Term Cash ISA
|12 Month
|£1,000
|Yes
|1.35% (OM)
|OM = On maturity; * = introductory rate; H= Operated by internet or phone; W = Operated by internet. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Offers correct as of 25/8/15. Source: Moneyfacts
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016. You may share using our article tools.
Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.