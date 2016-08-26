Last updated: August 26, 2016 11:43 am

Latest Isa rates

Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.

See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.

Cash Isa selection — August 25 2016
  Account Notice or term Deposit Transfers in % AER
Buckinghamshire BS  01494 879500 Mly Income Cash ISA 6 180 Day £100 No 1.36% (M)
Clydesdale Bank  0800 445265 Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice 40 Day £15,000 No 1.50% (Y)
Yorkshire Bank  0113 807 2000 Cash ISA - 40 Day Notice 40 Day £15,000 No 1.50% (Y)
Al Rayan Bank  0845 606 0786 Notice Cash ISA 120 Day £250 Yes 1.55% (M)
Fixed rate cash Isa selection
  Account Notice or term Deposit Transfers in % AER
 

Bank of Cyprus UK www.bankofcyprus.co.uk

 Fixed Rate Cash ISA 1 Year Bnd £500 Yes 1.20% (Y)
Virgn Money  www.virginmoney.com Fixed Rate Cash ISA 192 24.8.17 £1 Yes 1.20% (Y)
Buckinghamshire BS 01494 879500 Fixed Rate Cash Isa 50 1 Year Bnd £100 No 1.25% (OM)
Al Rayan Bank  0800 408 6407 Fixed Term Cash ISA 12 Month £1,000 Yes 1.35% (OM)
 OM = On maturity; * = introductory rate; H= Operated by internet or phone; W = Operated by internet. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Offers correct as of 25/8/15. Source: Moneyfacts

