Survey identifies top workplace health performers in UK

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace was developed by VitalityHealth, the health insurer, and is determined in partnership with the University of Cambridge, research institute Rand Europe, the Financial Times and human resource consultants Mercer. It is the largest survey to identify the links between an employer’s commitment to workplace wellness and employee health, wellbeing and productivity.

All employers with a workforce of at least 20 in the UK — from the public, private and non-profit sectors — are eligible to participate. They register and complete an online questionnaire describing their approach to health promotion and the wellbeing services and benefits they may offer. Staff fill out a confidential health assessment covering a broad range: lifestyle; behavioural, clinical and mental risk; stress and productivity and the extent to which staff may feel engaged in their employers’ programmes. Employers receive an overall health report. Employees receive one with recommendations addressing the individual risks they may be facing.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace has been running for four years, with over 400 employers and nearly 100,000 employees surveyed during that time. In 2016, a record 169 employers and 34,182 employees took part. The data — split between small, medium and large organisations — show which workplaces harbour the UK’s healthiest employees, judged by risks relating to smoking, nutrition, physical activity, body composition and mental health. Scores for the healthiest employer assess culture, workplace stress and the provision and use of wellness facilities and services. An average of the two rankings determines the overall healthiest workplace. Read more about some of the winners here.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace is overseen by an advisory board including Professor Dame Carol Black, principal of Newnham College, Cambridge; Dr Justin Varney, Public Health England; Professor Stephen Bevan, The Work Foundation; Steve Boorman, Empactis; Professor Cary Cooper, Manchester Business School; Andrew Jack, Financial Times; Professor Theresa Marteau, University of Cambridge; Professor Martin Roland, University of Cambridge; and Shaun Subel, VitalityHealth.

Britain’s healthiest workplace

Company size key: Large: 1,000+ eligible employees; medium: 250-999; small 50-249

Overall award winners Britain's Healthiest Workplace Healthiest Employer Healthiest Employees Most Improved Workplace Large Large Large Large Nomura International GSK Nomura International Home Retail Group GSK Discovery Corporate Services Atkins Energy Discovery Corporate Services Nomura International BNP Paribas Medium Medium Medium Medium Adidas UK Adidas UK Sweaty Betty Berkeley St Edward Iris Worldwide Iris Worldwide Adidas UK Sweaty Betty bwbsl iris Worldwide Small Small Small Small Forster Communications Eversholt Rail (UK) Forster Communications Tendeka Ruffer Scottish Conference and Exhibition Centre Forrester Research Eversholt Rail (UK) Limited Forster Communications Ruffer

Top quartiles by size Large Medium Small Nomura International Adidas UK Forster Communications GSK iris Worldwide Ruffer Discovery Corporate Services Sweaty Betty Eversholt Rail (UK) Limited BNP Paribas Gilead Sciences Forrester Research Quintiles Phoenix Group WE Communications Atkins Energy Trowers & Hamlins Mediatek Gartner UK Unibet (London) Viavi Solutions Inc. University of Aberdeen Liberty IT Vertex Pharmaceuticals CH2M Dun & Bradstreet Paladone products Standard Life Edinburgh Leisure Volvo Car UK Dell Corporation PayPal Scottish Conference and Exhibition Centre Mott MacDonald Kingsley Napley Ludger Jaguar Land Rover City Football Group Zurich Insurance Provide CIC Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Top for health categories Lowest levels of work impairment Lowest levels of work-related stress Fewest musculoskeletal conditions Most physically active Geosonic Drilling Virgin Management Sweaty Betty DNOW UK Vimto WE Communications Forrester Research Bristan Group Heraeus Quartz UK motive8 Virgin Management RBS Adidas UK Blue Motor Finance Bristan Group Age UK Bristol EWST Inver House Distillers motive8 Heraeus Quartz UK Inver House Distillers Craggs Energy Brabners Aviva UK Life Volvo Car UK Alert Logic UK Noble Europe Live Nation MB Aerospace Eversholt Rail (UK) Paladone products Allstate Northern Ireland Belfast International Airport Ruffer Inovyn ChlorVinyls WE Communications Geldards Sweaty Betty Nomura International Belfast International Airport