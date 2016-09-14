Try the new FT.com

September 14, 2016 7:06 pm

Download

Survey identifies top workplace health performers in UK

Andrew Jack

  • Share
  • Print
  • Clip
  • Gift Article
  • Comments
Illustration by Tommy Parker©Tommy Parker

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace was developed by VitalityHealth, the health insurer, and is determined in partnership with the University of Cambridge, research institute Rand Europe, the Financial Times and human resource consultants Mercer. It is the largest survey to identify the links between an employer’s commitment to workplace wellness and employee health, wellbeing and productivity.

All employers with a workforce of at least 20 in the UK — from the public, private and non-profit sectors — are eligible to participate. They register and complete an online questionnaire describing their approach to health promotion and the wellbeing services and benefits they may offer. Staff fill out a confidential health assessment covering a broad range: lifestyle; behavioural, clinical and mental risk; stress and productivity and the extent to which staff may feel engaged in their employers’ programmes. Employers receive an overall health report. Employees receive one with recommendations addressing the individual risks they may be facing.

More

IN Health at Work

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace has been running for four years, with over 400 employers and nearly 100,000 employees surveyed during that time. In 2016, a record 169 employers and 34,182 employees took part. The data — split between small, medium and large organisations — show which workplaces harbour the UK’s healthiest employees, judged by risks relating to smoking, nutrition, physical activity, body composition and mental health. Scores for the healthiest employer assess culture, workplace stress and the provision and use of wellness facilities and services. An average of the two rankings determines the overall healthiest workplace. Read more about some of the winners here.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace is overseen by an advisory board including Professor Dame Carol Black, principal of Newnham College, Cambridge; Dr Justin Varney, Public Health England; Professor Stephen Bevan, The Work Foundation; Steve Boorman, Empactis; Professor Cary Cooper, Manchester Business School; Andrew Jack, Financial Times; Professor Theresa Marteau, University of Cambridge; Professor Martin Roland, University of Cambridge; and Shaun Subel, VitalityHealth.

Britain’s healthiest workplace

Company size key: Large: 1,000+ eligible employees; medium: 250-999; small 50-249

Overall award winners
Britain's Healthiest Workplace Healthiest Employer Healthiest Employees Most Improved Workplace
 Large  Large  Large  Large
Nomura International GSK Nomura International Home Retail Group
GSK Discovery Corporate Services Atkins Energy  
Discovery Corporate Services Nomura International BNP Paribas  
       
 Medium  Medium  Medium  Medium
Adidas UK Adidas UK Sweaty Betty Berkeley St Edward
Iris Worldwide Iris Worldwide Adidas UK  
Sweaty Betty bwbsl iris Worldwide  
       
 Small  Small  Small  Small
Forster Communications Eversholt Rail (UK) Forster Communications Tendeka
Ruffer Scottish Conference and Exhibition Centre Forrester Research  
Eversholt Rail (UK) Limited Forster Communications Ruffer  
Top quartiles by size
Large Medium Small
Nomura International Adidas UK Forster Communications
GSK iris Worldwide Ruffer
Discovery Corporate Services Sweaty Betty Eversholt Rail (UK) Limited
BNP Paribas Gilead Sciences Forrester Research
Quintiles Phoenix Group WE Communications
Atkins Energy Trowers & Hamlins Mediatek
Gartner UK Unibet (London) Viavi Solutions Inc.
University of Aberdeen Liberty IT Vertex Pharmaceuticals
CH2M Dun & Bradstreet Paladone products
Standard Life Edinburgh Leisure Volvo Car UK
Dell Corporation PayPal Scottish Conference and Exhibition Centre
Mott MacDonald Kingsley Napley Ludger
Jaguar Land Rover City Football Group  
Zurich Insurance    
Provide CIC    
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust    
Top for health categories
Lowest levels of work impairment Lowest levels of work-related stress Fewest musculoskeletal conditions Most physically active
Geosonic Drilling Virgin Management Sweaty Betty DNOW UK
Vimto WE Communications Forrester Research Bristan Group
Heraeus Quartz UK motive8 Virgin Management RBS
Adidas UK Blue Motor Finance Bristan Group Age UK Bristol
EWST Inver House Distillers motive8 Heraeus Quartz UK
Inver House Distillers Craggs Energy Brabners Aviva UK Life
Volvo Car UK Alert Logic UK Noble Europe Live Nation
MB Aerospace Eversholt Rail (UK) Paladone products Allstate Northern Ireland
Belfast International Airport Ruffer Inovyn ChlorVinyls WE Communications
Geldards Sweaty Betty Nomura International Belfast International Airport
Top for health categories (continued)
Best diets Most smoke free Least obese
Age UK Bristol Forster Communications Forster Communications
City Football Group Ludger motive8
Virgin Management motive8 T. Rowe Price
EWST T. Rowe Price Noble Europe
Sweaty Betty Dun & Bradstreet Virgin Management
Adidas UK The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Lodha Developers UK
iris Worldwide Vertex Pharmaceuticals Leuchie House National Respite Centre
Bank of China Inovyn ChlorVinyls Sweaty Betty
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ruffer Axiom
Gartner UK Heraeus Quartz UK Ruffer

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016. You may share using our article tools.
Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.

  • Share
  • Print
  • Clip
  • Gift Article
  • Comments
SHARE THIS QUOTE
Tweet this quote