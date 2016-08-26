August 26, 2016 1:54 am

Authorities warn of more fatalities from Italy quake

Davide Ghiglione

The death toll in the Italian earthquake has risen to at least 247 as thousands of rescuers continue efforts to find survivors in a mountainous region two hours drive east of Rome

