Last updated: August 26, 2016 11:38 am

Latest National Savings & Investments rates

Are you getting the best deal on your savings? Check the latest interest rates on National Savings & Investments accounts.

See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.

National Savings & Investments rates — August 25 2016
Accounts & bonds (gross) Notice or term Minimum deposit Maximum deposit AER
NS&I Direct Saver None £1 £2m H 0.80% (Y)
Income Bonds None £500 £1m J 1.00% (M)
Investment None £20 £1m P 0.45% (Y)
Accounts & bonds (tax free) Notice or term Minimum deposit Maximum deposit AER
Direct Isa None £1 £15,000 H 1.00% (Y)
Children's Bond — Issue 35 5 year £25 £3,000 2.50% F (Y)
 F = fixed rate. H = operated by internet or phone. OM = On maturity.
P = operated by post. J = operated by post, internet or phone. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Rates correct as of 25/8/16. Source: Moneyfacts

