Latest National Savings & Investments rates

Last updated: August 26, 2016 11:38 am
|Accounts & bonds (gross)
|Notice or term
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|AER
|NS&I Direct Saver
|None
|£1
|£2m H
|0.80% (Y)
|Income Bonds
|None
|£500
|£1m J
|1.00% (M)
|Investment
|None
|£20
|£1m P
|0.45% (Y)
|Accounts & bonds (tax free)
|Notice or term
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|AER
|Direct Isa
|None
|£1
|£15,000 H
|1.00% (Y)
|Children's Bond — Issue 35
|5 year
|£25
|£3,000
|2.50% F (Y)
| F = fixed rate. H = operated by internet or phone. OM = On maturity.
P = operated by post. J = operated by post, internet or phone. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Rates correct as of 25/8/16. Source: Moneyfacts
