The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride review — mind the gap

The Lesser Bohemians, Eimear McBride’s second novel, follows an 18-year-old Irish girl during a year at a London drama school in which she falls in love with an older actor. It is tempting to read the book as autobiographical — McBride herself moved to London when she was a teenager, studying acting at the Drama Centre — but perhaps more interesting are the hints of continuity between this new book and her 2013 debut, A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing. That novel also gave us a young female protagonist who moves to a big city and struggles, in the face of a new sexual freedom, to retain a sense of self.

After accumulating a decade’s worth of rejections from publishers, A Girl famously ended up being released by the tiny Galley Beggar Press and winning, among many other awards, the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction. Unlike the sponsor’s drinks, there was nothing syrupy about McBride’s writing. With sentences that shattered on unexpected full-stops, leaving hard, glittering imagery strewn across every page, the book brought to life, in syntax that felt as partial and half-formed as its narrator, a wrenching account of familial abuse and of the decline of the girl’s beloved, terminally ill brother.

What’s immediately clear when one picks up The Lesser Bohemians is that, this time around, there’s a lot more sugar in the mix. McBride’s scenes of romance in the new book can sometimes seem defiant in how warm and conventional they feel: “Standing up later we pick grass and daisies from our hair,” she writes. “Linger for a moment over the city arrayed. Come on, he says, arm around my waist. It’s time to go.” For better or worse, this new novel is a more predictable beast, and occasionally, in its portrayal of young protagonist Eily’s love affair with Stephen, a hedonistic actor in his late thirties who seems always to be playing a role, we fall into a pop-song summary of events that lacks all the intensity and strange specificity that raised her first novel so far above ordinariness. “Girl I’ve been, woman I’ll be,” Eily thinks. “This weekend becoming one of many video-watching nights on the sitting-room floor. Spliffs and parties.” The fractured sentences that felt so appropriate in The Girl are still here, but the style somehow feels less suited to the story.

Balanced against such passages, however, are images that remind us of the fact McBride is one of the most exciting literary talents to emerge in the last few years. Drama school is swiftly sketched with these few wry lines: “Hello-ing. Scabbing a fag. Checking notices on the canteen wall. Shakespeare this term. Sun-bathed bench coffee.” Similarly effective are Eily’s observations of the wealthy, confident breed of students around her, those she thinks of as the “already-belonged”: “Laughing and smoking they verve from the start. Darling! Coiffs flying. Surveying each other.” (How perfect “verve” seems, in that context, when presented as a verb.) An imaginative outsider’s thrill at entering a London gallery is also beautifully done: a character turns a corner and as she enters a new room the “art inclines to quicken itself”.

The power of this book quickens itself too, and as the relationship with Stephen complicates itself through a sequence of betrayals committed on both sides, McBride proves expert at capturing the headlong sense of power and powerlessness that a person experiences when falling in love for the first time. At what point in a relationship, this book asks in a wonderful, throwaway phrase, is it “too late to dig heels against the moment’s momentum”?

Like most love affairs, the one at the heart of this book doesn’t have a reliable structure. McBride tries to instil a stable framework of sorts by making the novel’s sections reflect an academic year — “Term One”, “Christmas Holidays”, “Term Two”, “Easter Holidays”, and so on — but scenes within blur and bleed into each other, creating a sense of the protagonist’s helplessness as she tries to seek out patterns in the erratic behaviour of her lover. Working out what Stephen is thinking becomes the main subject of interest both for her and the reader, and at times, in contrast to the miraculous compression of A Girl, it can feel like a rather long course of study. The many sex scenes vary wildly in their power and subtlety, and perhaps the only argument for keeping all of them in the book is that they emphasise how repetitive moments of pleasure and pain in a relationship can be.

Both Eily and Stephen have experienced traumas in the past, but the story we’re reading turns out to be a fairly comforting one. It probably speaks of an unfortunate perversion on my part, but I found myself rereading the moments when McBride’s protagonist was at her most unhappy. “I find the smallest part of my life and crawl in there,” the narrator thinks at one point, sure that the relationship is over. “I have no faith in the night or the morning either and cannot believe how this day dares glow all up to Kentish Town. Past Kwik Save. The steps off Patshull to where I live. To where I live. I live there and know that now. Every bit of you lives here.” This may not be Eimear McBride’s strongest book, but such moments of highly specific, deeply felt experience remind us what she can do.

Jonathan Lee is author of ‘High Dive’ (Windmill/Knopf)

The Lesser Bohemians , by Eimear McBride, Faber, RRP£16.99/ Hogarth, RRP$26, 320 pages

