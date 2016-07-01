Summer reading 2016: Sport

Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, Basic Books, RRP£19.99/$28.99

A sort of dual biography that locates both men in the turbulent American early 1960s, when they developed a relationship as members of the Nation of Islam sect. Sadly timely, the book appeared months before Ali died. It shows him in his radical black separatist phase, which was downplayed in the mostly soft-focus wave of obituaries.

. . .

And the Sun Shines Now: How Hillsborough and the Premier League Changed Britain, by Adrian Tempany, Faber, RRP£14.99

The first substantial memoir from a survivor of the crush at Hillsborough football stadium in 1989 that killed 96 Liverpool fans. Tempany, who was 19 that day, movingly recounts the long quest to overturn police lies and tell the truth about Hillsborough. Finally, this April, an inquest jury found that the victims were unlawfully killed and did not contribute to the disaster.

. . .

Something for the Pain: A Memoir of the Turf, by Gerald Murnane, Text Publishing, RRP£12.99/$16.95

A very unusual memoir of life seen through the prism of an obsession with horseracing, by a visionary 77-year-old Australian novelist. Murnane has mesmerising prose, brilliant image-making and wonderfully deadpan humour. He describes his wife of 45 years dying of cancer, and then proving the survival of her spirit by fixing the result of a horse race the next Saturday.