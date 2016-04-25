Try the new FT.com

April 25, 2016 12:12 am

Refugees and migrants receive crucial vaccines

Adam Thomson and Charlie Bibby

A measles outbreak has sparked fears of a public health crisis in the camps at Calais and Dunkirk

In the refugee and migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk, overcrowding, poor facilities and a transient, fearful population could cause a public health crisis, health workers fear.

  • It is early morning at the Calais camp known as “the jungle”, home to roughly 5,000 migrants and refugees. This camp is often the first place where people encounter medical assistance after long and difficult journeys across Europe.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Olivier Marteau, the co-ordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières in the camp, stands outside the two wooden huts from where the medical charity monitors a range of health problems affecting the inhabitants of the northern section of the camp.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Earlier this year, MSF helped to coordinate more than 2,000 vaccinations after an outbreak of measles. “We shouldn’t have to [do] this in France,” Marteau says. “We are not supposed to be here. We’re supposed to be working in other places.”
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • People living in this camp come from at least 10 different countries with contrasting cultures and have set up segregated areas. Afghans live with Afghans, Sudanese with Sudanese. Many have not been vaccinated against diseases that are now rare in Europe. Most are desperate to move on quickly.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Marlene Malfait is the medical team leader for the MSF mission here. She says vaccination is complicated because people fear registration will jeopardise their chances of applying for refugee status in the UK.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • “They think that every time they give their name it is something that can be used against them, so you have to explain and explain,” Dr Malfait says. “We don’t care what name is on the paper as long as they get the vaccination.”
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Irfan, Safi and their three children (the youngest two pictured here) recently arrived at the Calais camp five months after fleeing violence in Afghanistan. A trained nurse who was shot by the Taliban, Safi says the children were sick on the journey with fever and colds. They have never been vaccinated.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Safi wants to get the children vaccinated for tetanus and measles, but the family arrived too late for the recent campaign. She says conditions are “not good . . . there are lots of mosquitoes here, it is a dirty place.” Returning home is not an option. The family plans to slip on to a lorry bound for the UK as soon as possible.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • About half an hour’s drive east of Calais is the Grande-Synthe camp, near Dunkirk, built by MSF this year after local authorities declared the informal group of around 2,000 mainly Kurdish families camping there were becoming a public-health hazard.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Flore Peytavin is a nurse at the medical facility at Grande-Synthe. She stands next to a refrigerator that holds a handful of vaccines to treat the 1,300 or so migrants who live at the Dunkirk camp. In mid-February, 529 people were vaccinated against measles.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • There was also a week-long awareness campaign, with translators explaining to migrants in five languages why injections are necessary. Children under six were given the MMR vaccine, as well as others against tetanus, polio and hepatitis B.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Gona is a maths teacher from the Kurdish region of Iraq. She and her four children fled the country after her husband, a member of the peshmerga forces, disappeared to fight Isis.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • In January, Gona and three of her children (one of whom is pictured) were vaccinated against influenza as part of an effort to protect the camp’s population. She says she has tried to cross the English Channel “1,000 times” since arriving in the area about five months ago.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • In February, authorities began to clear the southern portion of the Calais camp, forcing migrants to uproot once more. Many moved into the northern area. But aid organisations say that increased population density has increased health risks.
    ©Charlie Bibby
  • Mr Marteau says that there were three cases of hepatitis A reported last week in Calais and that water has begun collecting on the ground in some areas, posing new risks of waterborne disease. He also says that the rat population is growing.
    ©Charlie Bibby
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.

