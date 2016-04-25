Refugees and migrants receive crucial vaccines

© The Financial Times Ltd 2016
FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
The Financial Times and its journalism are subject to a self-regulation regime under the FT Editorial Code of Practice.
April 25, 2016 12:12 am
In the refugee and migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk, overcrowding, poor facilities and a transient, fearful population could cause a public health crisis, health workers fear.
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.