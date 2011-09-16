Trading Ideas

September 16, 2011 5:17 pm

Updates: Gold and cocoa

By Dominic Picarda

  • Share
  • Print
  • Clip
  • Gift Article
  • Comments

I called on August 20 for a decent correction in gold, which I saw as having gone too far, too fast. It subsequently made a high at $1,918 per ounce on 23 August, before plunging to as low as $1,705 just two sessions later. It subsequently repeated this trick, surging to $1,924 and then retreating to $1,775 this week. I would still like to see it come back to, say, its 34-week exponential moving average at $1,580 in order to eliminate the speculative froth that has accumulated – and set up a major buying opportunity. Once the next leg of its bull market gets under way, I see it heading to $2,300 and ultimately well beyond.

More

IN Investments

I said on April 23 that I would fancy going long of cocoa were its price to bounce off its 200-week exponential moving average. That moment is finally now at hand. After several months of gentle decline, cocoa is within a whisker of that line, which currently is at $2,750 per tonne. If it now rallies from this area, I will buy – placing a stop loss below the low of the decline. I continue to project that cocoa could regain its highs of March this year at $3775. Beyond there, significant objectives lie at $4,130 and $4,405.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016. You may share using our article tools.
Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.

  • Share
  • Print
  • Clip
  • Gift Article
  • Comments

EDITOR’S PICKS

ft money show

Teaching your children about money and wealth

Money spinners VIDEO

Video: Money Spinners Investments in stocks and shares Isas have hit a record. Here’s how to get one

IN DEPTH

  1. Money Calculators
  2. UK house prices
  3. Gold prices and investing in gold
  4. Guide to spread betting and CFDs
  5. Pensions crisis
More in depth

MOST POPULAR

  1. Golf, lapdancing — there’s far too much fun in fund management
  2. It’s time for investors to get back into oil
  3. Buy-to-let stamp duty will help first-time buyers, says poll
  4. Land banking company must repay millions to customers
  5. Regulator warns of annuities trading risk

LATEST HEADLINES FROM CNBC

TOOLS & SERVICES

Multimedia

Tools

Services

Quick links

Updates

SHARE THIS QUOTE
Tweet this quote